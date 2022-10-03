The BC Coroners Service is investigating a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm that left two dead on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (File photo)

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm that left two dead on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (File photo)

Two killed in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

BC Coroners Service investigating

Two people were killed in a weekend motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the highway near Kirkpatrick Road in the Tappen/Carlin area.

Police said four people were in an eastbound SUV that was travelling in the westbound lanes when it collided with a westbound semi-trailer.

“The SUV collided with the semi truck head on as both drivers tried to avoid the collision,” reads an Oct. 3 RCMP media release.

“Two adults from the eastbound SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two passengers in the SUV, both children, were taken to hospital and, at last report, are in stable condition.”

The driver and co-driver in the semi suffered minor injuries. Police said they were not transported to hospital, and co-operated with the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the collision, as are police.

“The RCMP investigation is continuing but at this time it appears that this is a tragic case of driver error on the part of the driver of the SUV,” said the RCMP.

