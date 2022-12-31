Two kittens rescued from Kelowna landfill conveyor belt

Three kittens remain and will be removed Jan. 3; safe with food and water

Two out of five kittens were rescued from a Kelowna area landfill conveyor belt machine on Dec. 30. Three other kittens and their mother will be rescued Tuesday, Jan. 3 2023 when the facility reopens. (Okanagan Humane Society/ Facebook)

Two of five kittens have been rescued from a waste management conveyor belt in Kelowna.

The eight-week-old kittens and their mother were found inside machinery at the waste management facility near Reid’s Corner in Kelowna on Dec. 30. Two were able to be rescued by workers on site around 2 p.m.

Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) volunteers helped with the rescue and will work on recovering the other three kittens on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the facility reopens.

For now, the cats have food and water. They are safe as the machinery will remain turned off for the weekend.

OHS said the presence of rodents living in the garbage at the facility can attract feral, stray and abandoned cats, as the machinery also provides a warm place to hide.

The organization has rescued at least a dozen other animals from this location so far this winter.

