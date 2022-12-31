Two out of five kittens were rescued from a Kelowna area landfill conveyor belt machine on Dec. 30. Three other kittens and their mother will be rescued Tuesday, Jan. 3 2023 when the facility reopens. (Okanagan Humane Society/ Facebook)

Two out of five kittens were rescued from a Kelowna area landfill conveyor belt machine on Dec. 30. Three other kittens and their mother will be rescued Tuesday, Jan. 3 2023 when the facility reopens. (Okanagan Humane Society/ Facebook)

Two kittens rescued from Kelowna landfill conveyor belt

Three kittens remain and will be removed Jan. 3; safe with food and water

Two of five kittens have been rescued from a waste management conveyor belt in Kelowna.

The eight-week-old kittens and their mother were found inside machinery at the waste management facility near Reid’s Corner in Kelowna on Dec. 30. Two were able to be rescued by workers on site around 2 p.m.

Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) volunteers helped with the rescue and will work on recovering the other three kittens on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the facility reopens.

For now, the cats have food and water. They are safe as the machinery will remain turned off for the weekend.

OHS said the presence of rodents living in the garbage at the facility can attract feral, stray and abandoned cats, as the machinery also provides a warm place to hide.

The organization has rescued at least a dozen other animals from this location so far this winter.

READ MORE: Cats found in duct taped box shocks Okanagan Humane Society president

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalsKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Right motivations key for New Year’s resolutions, says University of Victoria professor
Next story
North Okanagan neighbours trapped by icy road

Just Posted

Two out of five kittens were rescued from a Kelowna area landfill conveyor belt machine on Dec. 30. Three other kittens and their mother will be rescued Tuesday, Jan. 3 2023 when the facility reopens. (Okanagan Humane Society/ Facebook)
Two kittens rescued from Kelowna landfill conveyor belt

A BX Road hasn’t seen a plow in more than five days over the holidays. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan neighbours trapped by icy road

Vernon Vipers goalie Ethan David made 22 saves for his second shutout of the year as the Snakes blanked Mark Thurston and the Merritt Centennials 4-0 in BCHL action Friday, Dec. 30, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file photo)
Vernon Vipers blank Merritt

SilverStar Mountain Resort is ready to light up for the holidays, with fireworks New Year’s Eve, like those on display for the recent light up. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon blasting into 2023 with New Year’s Eve events