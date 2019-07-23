Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

The fires sparked Monday evening

Lightning sparked two fires in the North Okanagan Monday night.

One of the blazes continues to burn out of control west of Cooke Creek. The fire is estimated to be spot size as of Tuesday morning.

According to BC Wildfire, three ground personal are scene today along with a helicopter for air support.

The second fire near Nobel Canyon is reported to be spot size and under control.

Three BC Wildfire personal responded Monday night to the blaze, but will not be on site today.

READ MORE: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple
Next story
UPDATE: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

Just Posted

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

Shuswap air cadet contests Department of National Defence gender policy

Haircut inspires challenge of regulation around male/female identity

Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

The fires sparked Monday evening

UPDATE: Culprit leaves clue for RCMP in rainbow crosswalk vandalism near Vernon

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend, but RCMP may have some evidence

Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Part two: Who’s affected by the current opioid crisis

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Across the Lake Swim sees biggest turn-out in 71 years at Okanagan Lake

There were 1325 racers registered for this year’s iconic swim

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

Hergott: Concerns with e-scooters

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at the issues around e-scooters

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Fines approved for Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw

Mayor and council state fines to be issued as last resort

Most Read