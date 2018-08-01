UPDATE: Two lightning sparked fires near the Central Okanagan

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service there is an uptick in wildfire activity across the province as a result of recent lightning.

Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started. As of this morning there are 305 fires across B.C. that provincial fire crews are responding too.

We're starting to see an uptick in #BCwildfire activity across #BC as a result of recent lightning. Pictured below is where it has struck over the past 24 hours. Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started. As of this morning there are 305 fires across BC that we're responding to pic.twitter.com/G9MWnY2l5L — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 1, 2018

Lightning rolled through the Southern Interior Tuesday night, sparking wildfires across dry terrain.

In the Central Okanagan two fires were started, but thus far they have stayed relatively small.

Windy Lake is a mountain lake west of Kelowna and a fire currently measuring an estimated at .30 hectares was sparked last night. It’s been deemed new by BC Wildfire.

Nearby Sunset Lake is the other fire ignited by lightning and it currently sits at .01 hectares.

We will have more information about these fires as the day goes on.

