The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Destiny Stuart, left, and Parmveer Singh Bhangu, wanted in connection to a drug trafficking investigation from 2019. (RCMP)

Two linked to drug investigation wanted by Vernon police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in ID’ing two suspects

Local police are seeking the public’s help in locating two people wanted in connection to a drug trafficking investigation from 2019.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 26-year-old Parmveer Singh Bhangu and 25-year-old Destiny Stuart.

Bhangu is described as a South Asian man standing around 6-foot-1 and weighing around 159 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s wanted on six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Stuart is wanted on three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She’s described as a Caucasian woman standing 5-foot-6 and 108 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate the pair, but have been unsuccessful.

Those who may have information on the whereabouts of Stuart and Bhangu are urged to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be left online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

