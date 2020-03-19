Two men allegedly kick in door of Lake Country home

Police are looking for more information about the incident

A Lake Country resident, with security cameras at their house, watched as two men kicked in the front door of their home.

The resident was not home at the time but reported to police that allegedly two men broke into their Carrs Landing house and rummaged through belongings for about seven minutes.

One man is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • in his 30s or early 40s
  • wearing a dark grey puffy jacket, with blue jeans, dark baseball hat, white shirt and white shoes.

The second man is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • wearing a black hoody with white lettering on the back and blue jeans

The incident took place on the afternoon of March 7. It’s unknown at this time what was taken from the home.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Sunny weather for Okanagan’s first weekend of spring

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kids of Vernon’s essential workers supported
Next story
Man allegedly steals $1,400 worth of cheese from West Kelowna grocer

Just Posted

Summerland Action Festival future uncertain

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions may affect events in early June

Vernon long-term care facility dealing with flu outbreak

No cases of COVID-19 present at Noric House; visits have been limited in facilities across B.C.

Mental health as important as physical in COVID-19 crisis: CMHA Vernon

Crisis line phones and online chats open to anyone in need of support amid evolving pandemic

Vernon grocery clerks ‘step up’ amid COVID-19: manager

Safeway staff working long hours to ensure shelves stocked for community

“We will survive the best we can”: Okanagan wineries report sales decline due to COVID-19

At least two Okanagan wineries have reported a decline in restaurant sales

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Summerland Action Festival future uncertain

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions may affect events in early June

Kamloops Mounties seek robber who slashed clerk with knife

Armed robbery occured over noon hour Thursday near Thompson Rivers University

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes its buildings

COVID-19 concerns prompt decision

Big White asks visitors to stick to designated recreation trails

Resort said designated area is below the village and Happy Valley car park

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

South Okanagan woman offering free pet food to those in need

Located in the Penticton-Summerland area, Tricia Roche is offering to help those in need

Summerland Blossom Pageant future uncertain

COVID-19 pandemic puts this year’s pageant in jeopardy

Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Second Harvest sets up system to keep people fed

Most Read