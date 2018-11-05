Two men allegedly set fire to car in Kamloops

Kamloops police are searching for two suspects in an alleged vehicle arson

Police in Kamloops are searching for two men who allegedly set fire to a vehicle in an alley.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, the incident happened about 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. in the 500 block of Linden Avenue.

The suspects are described as:

both about six feet tall

one wearing a white hoody with the hood pulled up over his head

one wearing a red hoody with the hood pulled up

After the fire started the two men were seen running down the alley before getting into a vehicle land driving away.

The vehicle fire was extinguished by Kamloops Fire Rescue. There were no injuries.

If you have any information about this fire or know who the suspects are, contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

