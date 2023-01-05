Two men arrested after 30 trees illegally cut in Lake Country park

More charges possible as the investigation continues

Arrests have been made following illegal tree cutting in Lake Country.

Around 30 trees were illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park, and a post circled social media showing fallen trees and cut stumps.

On Jan. 2, Lake Country RCMP noticed marks in the snow that indicated trees had been dragged out to the roadside.

There were also 13 freshly-cut tree stumps and one cut tree was left behind.

Thanks to witnesses, police identified a suspect vehicle and two men.

Later that day the men returned to the scene of their crime and were seen actively removing freshly-cut trees.

Both men face charges of theft under $5,000. They also have orders not to be in any Lake Country parks.

Additional charges are possible while the matter is still under investigation.

“This officer took the time to follow local social media which helped identify a public concern, but the RCMP is encouraging citizens to call police directly when witnessing suspicious activities in our parks, for example the sound of chainsaws,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Police are still looking for information or anyone who witnessed the activity. If you know something call 250-766-2288 and reference file 2023-216.

