Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)

Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)

Two men arrested after 30 trees illegally cut in Lake Country park

More charges possible as the investigation continues

  • Jan. 5, 2023 1:45 p.m.
  • News

Arrests have been made following illegal tree cutting in Lake Country.

Around 30 trees were illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park, and a post circled social media showing fallen trees and cut stumps.

On Jan. 2, Lake Country RCMP noticed marks in the snow that indicated trees had been dragged out to the roadside.

There were also 13 freshly-cut tree stumps and one cut tree was left behind.

Thanks to witnesses, police identified a suspect vehicle and two men.

Later that day the men returned to the scene of their crime and were seen actively removing freshly-cut trees.

Both men face charges of theft under $5,000. They also have orders not to be in any Lake Country parks.

Additional charges are possible while the matter is still under investigation.

“This officer took the time to follow local social media which helped identify a public concern, but the RCMP is encouraging citizens to call police directly when witnessing suspicious activities in our parks, for example the sound of chainsaws,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Police are still looking for information or anyone who witnessed the activity. If you know something call 250-766-2288 and reference file 2023-216.

READ MORE: Illegally cut trees threaten public safety in Lake Country park

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryparksRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian scientists watching for new COVID variants in airplane wastewater
Next story
Kelowna reporter takes the plunge with firefighters for cold water training

Just Posted

A Spallumcheen resident is speaking out about the quality of water running through her taps, claiming the brown-coloured water has been undrinkable for more than five years. Meanwhile, the water purveyor says a fix is in the works, but it will take time. (Sheryl Johnson photo)
Spallumcheen resident drained by years of rust-coloured water

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx (right) presents Toni Schroeder of Coldstream with $1,000 in gift cards as winner of the chamber’s Rally The Valley shop local campaign Dec. 6-23. (GVCOC photo)
Coldstream resident tallies Valley rally prize

The Kelowna housing market went up 14 per cent according to the 2023 BC Assessment. (@khzny/Twitter)
Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market

Cris Derksen is the guest artist on cello, presenting Round Dance at the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performances Jan. 20 and 21. (Contributed)
Flood cancels Vernon show, symphony continues in Kelowna, Penticton