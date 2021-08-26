Two Mile wildfire near Sicamous held thanks to firefighting crews’ ‘great work’: Fire chief

Brett Ogino was quick to commend wildfire crews for holding the fire

A BC Wildfire Service helicopter approaches the Two Mile Road wildfire south of Sicamous on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Peggy Buckler photo)

The Two Mile Road wildfire near the District of Sicamous is being held.

On Aug. 26 at 10:33 a.m. the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) announced the 2,455 hectare blaze was no longer expected to spread under current and forecasted conditions.

Current resources assigned to the fire include 57 firefighters and five pieces of heavy equipment. Four helicopters are available to fight fires around the Shuswap Aug. 26.

It’s been more than a month since the wildfire ignited near Sicamous; it began July 20.

By the end of the fire’s first day, about 1,000 residents of the district had been tactically evacuated. The community endured a long, smoky summer, while under various evacuation alerts and orders.

All alerts and orders for properties in the District of Sicamous were rescinded by Aug. 23.

The fire did not damage any structures while it was burning out of control; those fighting the wildfire were able to steer it away from the district.

Even though the fire is now being held, Sicamous fire chief Brett Ogino wants people to know work isn’t over for wildfire crews.

“It’s thanks to their great work that the fire is being held, and it will be thanks to their continuing work the fire will remain held,” said Ogino.

BCWS crews will be mopping up hot spots on the fire for the foreseeable future, and residents of the district may continue to see smoke, especially from black areas of forest which have been burned through.

The fire will not likely be officially out until the winter, said Ogino.

Ogino now expects to see more traffic on forest roads because of the upcoming hunting season, logging industry resuming and recreational drivers. He stressed that safety is paramount.

“Keep in mind people are working up there in the held area,” said Ogino.

“Be careful on the forest roads.”

