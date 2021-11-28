Another 130 voters cast ballots during advanced voting Saturday, Nov. 27, at Vernon City Hall ahead of the Dec. 4 byelection to elect a councillor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Two more advance polls ahead of Vernon byelection

Votes can be cast Dec. 1 and 2 at city hall; byelection day is Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are two more chances in Vernon to vote ahead of the scheduled councillor byelection Saturday, Dec. 4.

Advance polls will be held at Vernon council chambers (city hall) on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

General Voting day is Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The third of five advance voting days for Vernon’s 2021 municipal byelection took place at chambers Saturday, Nov. 27.

The third day saw 130 voters attend the polls. That brings the total amount of advanced votes cast to 381.

A total of 11 people are seeking the spot on council left vacant by the passing in September of Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, details of polling places on General Election Day, a candidate list and more, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/elections.

