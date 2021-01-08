A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed four people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed four people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Two more at Vernon care home die from COVID-19

Heritage Square has now lost four people, with 31 residents infected and 10 staff

Two more deaths have been reported in a Vernon care home due to COVID-19.

Heritage Square has lost two more members of its community, Interior Health reported Friday, Jan. 8.

“This has been a week of celebration and heartbreak for many throughout the Interior,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said. “While staff and residents of long-term care are receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, sadly three more people have succumbed to their illness, all in long-term care. While the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope and optimism, we must not lose sight of the important public health measures that help protect our vulnerable loved ones in the community.”

The number of cases at the long-term care home have also increased to 41: 31 residents and 10 staff. That’s 10 more residents who have contracted the virus in just one day.

The number of cases at Noric House has grown by one in one day to 21: 19 residents and two staff.

Creekside Landing cases are consistent with previous reporting of 13 cases: 10 residents and three staff.

Interior Health is rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to the priority one populations throughout the region. It started with long-term care staff a few weeks ago and on Jan. 8 the first care home residents received their shots at Sunnybank in Oliver.

“After fighting this pandemic for almost a year, today Interior Health marked a heart-lifting milestone,” Brown said. “As vaccine deliveries continue to arrive, and immunizations accelerate throughout our region, we must not lose focus on following the public health guidance that prevents the spread of COVID-19. Adhering to that guidance, combined with COVID-19 vaccine, will help bring an end to this challenging pandemic.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases double at Vernon care home

READ MORE: B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Coronavirus

