Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of Bhavkiran Dhesi, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Gurvinder Deo, 24 and Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, were arrested Friday afternoon, IHIT said.

The two men, IHIT said, were charged by the B.C. Prosecution Service for accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.

Police said investigators also gathered evidence which resulted in an additional charge of indecently interfering with or offering an indignity to human remains against 21-year-old Harjot Singh Deo. He already faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Dhesi’s body was found in a torched SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017.

Cpl. David Lee of IHIT said police are still urging people to come forward.

“We know that there are still people out there with important information,” he said in a statement Saturday.

RELATED: Mother charged in connection with August 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

RELATED: Three accused in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi in court

Deo was charged in May. Shortly after, prosecutors announced charges against Deo’s mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, and older sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo.

Inderdeep Kaur Deo is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Manjit Deo, 53, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She was granted bail on June 14.

Justice Heather MacNaughton imposed a $500,000 surety, and ordered conditions including that Deo, 53, have no contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister, as well as no contact with her son or daughter.

– With files from Tracy Holmes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Regulator seeks opinions on Trans Mountain pipeline process resumption

Just Posted

Vernon bylaw priorities out of whack

LETTER: Approximately 60 Sprockids attendees ticketed

Vernon’s homeless camps aren’t a mirage

LETTER: Writer suggests putting safe injection site at city hall, next to the police station

London Drugs keeps Vernon green and clean

Recycling Day among local efforts to keep “trash” from landfill

Vernon business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates National Indigenous Day

As part of the celebrations, about 30 paddlers took a canoe journey from Kin Beach to Komasket Park

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

Summer Solstice Celebration at ABNC

The 2019 summer solstice takes place Friday, June 21

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

RCMP intercept Okanagan woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

A Kelowna resident was led to believe she was aiding a police investigation

Most Read