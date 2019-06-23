Two mudslides close Seymour Arm road in North Shuswap, no one injured

Two mudslides have closed the Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road between St. Ives and Seymour Arm in the North Shuswap, but police report no one was injured. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

Two mudslides have closed a road in the North Shuswap, but no one was injured.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports that Emergency Management BC has contacted the Shuswap Emergency Program, reporting two mudslides have closed the Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road between St. Ives and Seymour Arm.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, emergency personnel were investigating.

Chase RCMP report that the two slides took place approximately halfway between the two remote areas. Police also confirm no one was hurt in the slides.

The CSRD states that Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue has been notified in case of the need for an emergency response. The area’s Neighbourhood Emergency Program, which is supported by the Shuswap Emergency Program, has also been alerted to help spread the word of the road closure to affected residents.

More information as it becomes available.

Read more: 2017 – Four people initially trapped by St. Ives landslides

Read more: City could face ‘lake tsunami’

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter