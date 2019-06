The two wildfires were reported on Tuesday and are .01 hectares in size

On fire is near Merritt another is near Lytton.

Two blazes broke out in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Tuesday.

According to BC Wildfire one blaze is located near Merritt in the Douglas Lake Road area. The estimated size is .01 hectares and the suspect cause is human.

To the west of Merritt near Lytton another fire also estimated to be .01 hectares near Kent Road. This blaze is noted to be human caused.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.