Two new blazes spark in Kamloops Fire Centre

One fire is northwest of Lillooet and the other is north of Cache Creek

Two new fires spark on Wednesday. Image: BC Wildfire Centre

Two new wildfires are being reported in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Both blazes were reported on Wednesday (July 22).

The Gun Lake Road blaze, located between Carpenter Lake and Downton Lake northwest of Lillooet, is approximately .01 hectares of size.

While the blaze burning north of Cache Creek, near Bonapart River, is also .01 ha. in size.

The cause of the fires are not yet known.

A third fire detected on July 21 near Princeton at Mathew Creek, is approximately 4 hectares in size. The blaze is suspected to be human caused.

The 28 ha. Skuhun Creek fire burning 45 kilometres east of Merritt is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

