Two new blazes sparked in Kamloops fire Centre

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures of 30 C by Friday

Two new fires have been sparked in the Kamloops Wildfire Centre over the last 24 hours.

A 2.28 hectare blaze was sparked on Wednesday near the Savona Dump and is suspected to be human caused.

On Thursday a fire broke out near Cache Creek and Veasy Lake Road and is an estimated .01 hectares. There is no suspected cause at this time.

A fire that started on May 2 continues to burn near Highway 97 C and Highway 8. The blaze is 1.50 hectares in size and is suspected to be human caused.

READ MORE: Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Summer-like heat is expected to hit B.C. this week with Environment Canada forecasting temperatures in parts of the southern Interior of 30 C by Friday.

The BC Wildfire Service fire danger rating has climbed from low across most the province last week to a rating of moderate, with some areas ranked as high, through the western half of B.C.

READ MORE: Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

