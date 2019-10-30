Two new loos for Vernon downtown

Additional washrooms to come to core but councillors don’t know where yet

The City of Vernon will purchase two additional washroom facilities for $390,000 to serve the downtown core, but the location of the toilets were cause for disagreement among some councillors.

City staff had made the recommendation that two new facilities be installed at the transit exchange on 31st Avenue to replace the temporary washroom. But councillors thought one permanent washroom facility may be more effective in another area.

Coun. Scott Anderson said the point of these toilets are to prevent people from “defecating in doorsteps,” and Coun. Kelly Fehr echoed his colleagues statements and suggested one be installed in Linear Park.

“The purpose is to provide bathrooms to those who don’t have them,” he said. “It takes away the need to relieve yourself in an alley.”

But Coun. Dalvir Nahal was adamant in saying a permanent washroom facility in Linear Park wasn’t ideal.

“We don’t want people congregating in Linear Park,” she said, referring to concerns residents have brought up to council.

“Crime happens, so why should we facilitate it,” Coun. Anderson agreed.

Councillors Nahal and Anderson said the hours of operation need to be considered in the new installations. The downtown bathroom on 30th Avenue closes at 8 p.m. and councillors said that doesn’t remedy waste issues that occur over night or in the early morning hours.

“Merchants are demanding an alternative to cleaning up waste in the morning,” Coun. Anderson said.

