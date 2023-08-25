Two new fires were discovered northwest of Seymour Arm on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (BCWS image)

Two new fires were discovered northwest of Seymour Arm on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (BCWS image)

Two new wildfires burning in the Shuswap northwest of Seymour Arm

Both blazes believed to have been caused by lightning

A pair of wildfires are burning northwest of Seymour Arm.

Discovered late Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, the North Humamilt Lake was 1 hectare in size while the 1020 FSR blaze was .4 hectares. Both were believed to have been caused by lightning.

Read more: More than 130 properties lost to Bush Creek East wildfire in Columbia Shuswap

Read more: More than 4,000 properties remain on evacuation order across Central Okanagan

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Kelowna residents in Casa Loma, Lenz, Tallus Ridge, Rose Valley can return home
Next story
UPDATE: Crews ‘making good progress’ as Twin Lakes wildfire sees no growth

Just Posted

Vernon’s Shanda Hill remains in second place among women competing in the 2023 Swissultra double deca triathlon in Buchs as of Friday, Aug. 25. (Racebook photo)
Vernon’s Shanda sitting in second at Swiss ultra race

Yard waste. (Unsplash)
FireSmart bins open for debris drop-off throughout Vernon

A load of water bottles ended up on 25th Avenue and 32nd Street Friday afternoon, Aug. 25. The bottles have been cleared from the roadway. (Sarah Nicholson/Facebook)
Vernon intersection flooded with water bottles

A precautionary boil water notice for customers on the Grindrod Water Utility has been rescinded, effective Friday, Aug. 25. (Pixabay photo)
Precautionary Grindrod boil water notice rescinded