A Larch Hills fire has been discovered Wednesday. July 19. (BC Wildfire Service map)

A Larch Hills fire has been discovered Wednesday. July 19. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Two new wildfires sparked in North Okanagan

Cook Creek and Larch Hills fires discovered Wednesday morning, July 19

Two new fires have been discovered in the North Okanagan Shuswap region.

A spot-sized blaze is burning northeast of Enderby, since it was spotted Wednesday morning.

The fire is an estimated .009 hectares and is off the Cook Creek Forest Service Road.

The fire is listed as out of control and lightning is the suspected cause.

A .3 hectare fire was found late Wednesday morning near Larch Hills Creek.

It is also believed to be caused by lightning and is out of control.

Further updates will be provided as they become available from the BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: Progress made on fires near Sicamous, Bush Creek East blaze grows

READ MORE: Firefighters quick to get handle on North Shuswap fires

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictNorth Okanagan Regional District

 

Two new spot fires have been found in the North Okanagan Wednesday, July 19. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Two new spot fires have been found in the North Okanagan Wednesday, July 19. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Premier Eby wants ‘rapid solution’ to port strike – but one without legislation
Next story
Hells Angels ride through Vernon en route to Lower Mainland event

Just Posted

Vernon Fire Rescue Services douse a small fire near the railway tracks off 31st Street Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Small fire sparked behind formerly-burned Vernon gymnastics gym

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Two new spot fires have been found in the North Okanagan Wednesday, July 19. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Two new wildfires sparked in North Okanagan

(BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
Bald Range Creek fire north of West Kelowna now under control