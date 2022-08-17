Two new wildfires sparked northwest of Shuswap Lake

Two new wildfires were added to the BC Wildfire map northwest of Shuswap Lake on Wednesday night, Aug. 17.
A wildfire near Humamilt Lake, cause unknown, is estimated at 0.01 hectares.
The location of a lightning-caused fire near Momich Lake Provincial Park is described as Cayenne Creek. Still small or ‘spot-sized,’ but slightly larger than the Humamilt Lake wildfire, it’s estimated to be 0.1 hectares.
Meanwhile the Mt. Grice-Hutchinson wildfire to the southeast off Shuswap Lake, estimated at 7.9 hectares Wednesday afternoon, prompted an evacuation alert for five boat-in only cabins in Electoral Area F.
An evacuation alert warns of potential threat to life and/or property and is intended to give residents time to be ready for a possible evacuation.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.