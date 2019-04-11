Two Okanagan dailies axe Monday editions

Next month, the Okanagan’s two daily newspapers will cease publication of their Monday editions, opting for a print schedule that spans Tuesday through Saturday.

In a story that ran in the Penticton Herald and Kelowna Daily Courier’s Thursday edition, the move was attributed to “the changing media landscape in North America and (their) own digital transformation.”

READ MORE: GREAT OPTIONS FOR PEOPLE AT JOB FAIR

At the beginning of this decade, there were 36 daily newspapers in British Columbia. According to Newspapers Canada there are now 13.

The Daily Courier was founded in 1904 as the Kelowna Clarion. The Penticton Herald was founded in 1906 by W.J. Clement. It was first known as Penticton Press and later changed to Penticton Herald in 1910.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.