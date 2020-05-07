Penticton RCMP received two reports of men in cars harassing women on May 5. (File photo)

Two reports in one day of ‘suspicious’ men in cars: Penticton RCMP

One man arrested for impaired driving, RCMP still trying to locate the other for questioning

Two separate incidents involving men harassing women from cars were reported on May 5 in Penticton. Police believe the incidents to be unrelated.

First, at approximately 5:30 p.m. a man was seen driving a silver Ford F-150 up and down a Penticton street. The man eventually pulled over and told a woman working in her yard that she “looked pretty,” prompting the woman to tell him to leave, according to Penticton RCMP.

The man reportedly departed without issue. Police are now trying to identify and locate the man for questioning. He’s described by RCMP as a 30 to 40-year-old Caucasian who was wearing a black hat and shirt and driving a silver Ford F-150 pick-up truck at the time of the incident.

Should anyone have information, they’re encouraged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Penticton motel suite

Shortly after the first incident took place, RCMP arrested a man for impaired driving after he was reported talking to teenagers from his car.

Residents reported to RCMP that a man had pulled his vehicle up beside several teenagers walking on the SnPink’tn (Penticton Indian Band) Reserve.

The driver asked the group if they had cigarettes and, after a short conversation, asked if they needed a ride, stated RCMP.

The teenagers declined the ride, as he appeared to be intoxicated. The man drove off and was subsequently located by officers and arrested.

He was found to be “grossly intoxicated,” according to police.

The man was held in custody until he was sober. Aside from impaired driving, no other criminal offences are known to have to taken place.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP trying to return found cash to rightful owner

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals
Next story
Options for Salmon Arm schools costly, funding for new capital unlikely

Just Posted

Microgreens a growing trend at Vernon Farmer’s Market

Lake View Farms delivers orders of its tiny, healthy greens by E-bike to Vernon customers

Options for Salmon Arm schools costly, funding for new capital unlikely

Discussion of School District #83 long-term facilities plan continues

Vernon’s Rib Fest snuffed out by COVID-19

Elks Club also suffering amid closure

COVID-19: Long-distance Alzheimer care strategies offered in North Okanagan

Webinars offer support for some of communities’ most vulnerable

Vernon woman celebrates 100th on Cinco de Mayo

May Taylor planed to celebrate the century birthday with a drink or two

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

Drivers complain about traffic stops during pandemic

The long arm of the law is apparently too short for some people

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Two reports in one day of ‘suspicious’ men in cars: Penticton RCMP

One man arrested for impaired driving, RCMP still trying to locate the other for questioning

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

Most Read