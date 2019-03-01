Two separate incidents took place Friday morning on Bella Vista Road near Allenby Way. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

Two separate accidents on Bella Vista Road Friday morning

Sand trucks were requested for the area and have since passed through, traffic reportedly moving well.

Two separate car accidents took place Friday morning around 8 a.m. on Bella Vista Road near Allenby Way.

RCMP responded and said that there are no injuries reported at the time of the incidents. They are currently on scene and conducting interviews to determine details while waiting for tow trucks. Ambulances are also on scene as a precaution.

Sand trucks were requested for the location of the incident and have since passed through. Traffic is moving well.

