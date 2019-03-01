Two separate accidents on Bella Vista Road Friday morning

Two separate car accidents took place Friday morning around 8 a.m. on Bella Vista Road near Allenby Way.
RCMP responded and said that there are no injuries reported at the time of the incidents. They are currently on scene and conducting interviews to determine details while waiting for tow trucks. Ambulances are also on scene as a precaution.
Sand trucks were requested for the location of the incident and have since passed through. Traffic is moving well.
