RCMP and Revelstoke Search and Rescue teams are searching the area for the missing sledders.

The Revelstoke RCMP and Revelstoke Search and Rescue have closed the Boulder Mountain, a popular snowmobiling area near Revelstoke as they search for two missing snowmobilers.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue sled and helicopter teams will be searching the mountain today.

