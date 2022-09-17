Police closed access to the Penticton shooting range Thursday morning after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Police closed access to the Penticton shooting range Thursday morning after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Two suspicious deaths near Penticton after fire sparks next to shooting range

BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit has been deployed to the area

Two individuals have been found dead near Penticton after fire crews arrived at the scene of a reported blaze near a local shooting range on Thursday (Sept. 15).

The Summerland Fire Department notified police about the discovery of human remains, shortly after responding to an incident at the paved road next to the Penticton Shooting Sports Range.

Investigators have determined that the deaths are suspicious.

“This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence,” said Chris Manseau from the BC RCMP. “Investigators are currently making attempts at identifying the deceased individuals. No further details regarding their identity will be divulged, pending their identification and identifying their next of kin.”

A heavy police presence was spotted at the scene on Thursday, with RCMP blocking off access to the shooting range off Highway 97.

The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit has since been deployed to the area and has taken over the investigation.

A vehicle was later reported to be on fire in Oliver. Investigators are working to determine whether this incident is related to the one near Penticton.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is urged to call 1-877-987-8477.

