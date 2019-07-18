Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

The community of Samson Cree Nation is in mourning after two toddler siblings drowned earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Alberta Mounties.

Maskwacis RCMP said officers first got a call about two missing children before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Samson Cree Nation is located roughly 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Police said the children were found by their family in a body of water on property that belongs to the family.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the children before paramedics arrived. They later died in hospital.

“This is an extremely tragic incident and the outcome of the search for these children was not what we hoped for,” said Insp. James McLaren.

“Right now a family, and the whole community, is in shock and mourning and we hope that their privacy will be respected.”

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, with the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit.

Preliminary information does not suggest any indication of criminality, police said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘There were a lot of tears’: Patients’ deaths put spotlight on bedsores

Just Posted

Vernon art gallery fundraiser draws sold-out crowd

33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party held outdoors at Mackie House

Vernon property altercation results in pair of arrests

RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

Vernon to see another Splash of Red

The 8th annual Splash of Red fundraiser takes place Thursday, August 15 at the Caetani House in Vernon

Vernon society sends seniors, shut-ins on boat excursions

Okanagan Quality Life Society has been providing Okanagan Lake boat rides for nearly 30 years

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP meets with religious leaders

Discussion included effect of attestation requirement and other legislation on faith communities

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

Luxury home auction kicks off in Lake Country

Questions circle around how an unreserved auction will work

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Penticton resident’s dog allegedly stolen from construction site

Nicholas Bozak is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Askem, his 17 month old mastiff chow

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Lightning strike sparks fire outside Kelowna

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze off Highway 33

RDOS construction activity shows increase

264 permits, worth nearly $26M, have been issued in first half of 2019

Most Read