(Pexels)

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Two U.S. boaters received $1,000 fines from the Canadian Border Services Agency after B.C. RCMP discovered they entered Canadian waters under false pretenses.

In a Tuesday (July 21) release, RCMP said the first boater received their fine from the Pacific Shiprider Program after crossing into Canadian waters on July 10.

“It was clear the persons on this vessel had misstated their intention to travel to Alaska and had entered Canada for the purposes of tourism,” RCMP said. Non-essential travel across the U.S.–Canada border has been banned since mid-March, with the current closure set to expire on Aug. 21.

Mounties said a whale watching vessel also crossed the border on Friday (July 17) and was escorted back to U.S. waters.

Both vessel operators received a $1,000 fine after the Canadian Border Services Agency confirmed they had violated the Quarantine Act.

READ MORE: B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

READ MORE: B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

READ MORE: ‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

Just Posted

Support shown from home at Vernon’s virtual Midsummer’s Eve

Unprecendented event raised more than $19,000 for art gallery

Vernon cyclist betters Canadian event record

Braden Kersey and Kelowna coach both break national mark in event called Everesting

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Vernon innovation centre ready to roll

The View will be downtown Vernon centre that brings together innovators, entrepreneurs and creators

Fallen tree closes part of Vernon park trail

Access to Polson Park from Polson Drive cut off by fallen tree Tuesday, July 21

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Okanagan camping trip makes Delta resident $75,000 richer

Kimberly Beavan won $75,000 on a Platinum Fortunes Scratch & Win ticket

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Premier Horgan voices support for Summerland mayor

The B.C. premier gave a shoutout to Mayor Toni Boot on social media

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Not a chef: Buying local

Okanagan resident Andrew Levangie writes a new food column for Black Press Media

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

Most Read