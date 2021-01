Two vehicles are involved in an incident at Kalamalka Lake Road; more to come

An early morning two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Highway 6 and Kalmalka Lake Road Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 and Kalamalka Lake Road Friday morning.

RCMP was on scene to help direct traffic around the incident that was blocking one lane in Kalamalka Lake Road briefly.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m., Jan. 8.

