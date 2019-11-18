Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle collision in the 2800 block of 45th Street in Vernon shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Two-vehicle Vernon crash ‘looks worse than it is’

Nobody injured in accident that happened just before 5 p.m. in 2800 block of 45th Street

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision within the City of Vernon late Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of 45th Street shortly before 5 p.m.

A Morning Star reporter on the scene said the motor-vehicle incident “looks worse than it is,” and that everyone involved is OK.

READ MORE: Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

There are no road closures in effect.

As of this writing, police and a tow truck were still on-scene.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police watchdog investigating death of South Okanagan man following attempted arrest

Just Posted

Kamloops woman sues Armstrong IPE for Slingshot mishap

Woman claims ride gone wrong caused injury, loss of wages and other damages

Lake Country burglars on the loose after attempted robbery

Two masked individuals tried to empty the Turtle Bay Pub’s ATM on Monday morning

Cirque-inspired Nutcracker sleigh rides into outdoor Armstrong theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre stages unique re-imagining of beloved Christmas classic

Vernon Realty group’s annual coat drive a success

Some of city’s most vulnerable to stay a bit warmer this winter

Vernon’s 2020 Tattoo planning begins

The Okanagan Military Tattoo, Vernon’s largest indoor event, will run July 25-26 at Kal Tire Place

Investigation ongoing in south Vernon shots fired

RCMP have no updates from Nov. 1 incident

Police watchdog investigating death of South Okanagan man following attempted arrest

Man is said to have died of head injuries on Nov. 14

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Alleged drunk driver survives crash into Kettle River

The crash happened Saturday near Grand Forks

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

Midget no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Duncan man gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty trial

Joe also gets lifetime ban on owning animals

B.C. pushes for greater ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

Most Read