Two vehicles down embankments overnight near West Kelowna

One vehicle was seen being pulled up on Sunday morning near Bear Creek Provincial Park

A vehicle being pulled out of an embankment on Westside Road near Bear Creek Provincial Park on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 4. (Contributed)

Two vehicles went over embankments in separate incidents on Saturday night on the Westside.

Around 10:20 p.m., Wilsons Landing fire crews attended a scene near Bear Creek Provincial Park where a vehicle went over an embankment.

On Sunday morning, a large truck or commercial vehicle was seen being pulled off of a hillside in the area.

Just 20 minutes earlier, a collision was reported at the 28-kilometre mark of Jackpine Forest Service Road, to the west of West Kelowna, where another car went down an embankment.

Reports indicate a long-line rescue was necessary to rescue the driver.

More details on both crashes will be provided as they become available.

The Capital News has reached out to the West Kelowna Fire Department.

