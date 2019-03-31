On Saturday, March 30 a fire burns around 250 hectares along Kamloops -Shuswap road on the hill below Niskonlith Lake. (Rick Koch Photo)

Two wildfires burning in the Shuswap

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Wildfire season has made an early return to the Shuswap.

The BC Wildfire Service reports a pair of fires have started on the north side of the Thompson River near Chase. Both fires are in the same general area just southeast of Niskonlith Lake near the Kamloops-Shuswap Road.

According to the wildfire service’s mapping system, one of the fires burning closest to the river has an estimated size of 100 hectares while the other is 250 hectares in size.

More to come.

Read More: The Smokanagan, Part One: How wildfire smoke affects children

Read More: Salmon Arm receives funding to plan improvements to childcare services

Read More: Talking Rock Golf Course, Salmon Arm Golf Club voted among best in B.C.

Read More: Turtle Valley residents call second meeting to oppose human waste as fertilizer

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
My Place set to open this summer
Next story
Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan poachers killing sleeping bear, cubs

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers use overtime to defeat Wenatchee

D-man Michael Young scores second goal of game 26 seconds into overtime, giving Vernon a 4-3 win

My Place set to open this summer

Turning Points released images of a transitional housing unit to its Facebook page Friday.

The Smokanagan, Part One: How wildfire smoke affects children

Vernon woman’s call for action: “We need to adapt to the environment.”

Okanagan Landing Bench road reopened again after landslide

A geotechnical engineer was on site Friday and has advised that the roadway is now safe to travel.

Vernon dust advisory continued again

The ongoing street cleaning throughout Vernon is reportedly a large contributing factor.

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Ruthie Foster brings her musical mastery to Roots and Blues

Musician’s unique take on the blues set to dazzle audiences at Salmon Arm festival

Two wildfires burning in the Shuswap

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards presented

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read