(BC Wildfire Services)

(BC Wildfire Services)

Two wildfires on the go east of Vernon

Both were caused by lightning

A second blaze has started east of Vernon in the Cherryville area, close to Highway 6.

Along Cherry Creek, a wildfire caused by lightning started on Friday night (Aug. 12). It is currently just 0.16 of a hectare in size.

It is the second blaze in two days to be caused by lightning in the area.

On Thursday night (Aug. 11), a wildfire started near the Heckman Forest Service Road, close to HWY 6. It is now one hectare in size and is deemed out of control.

There are currently 148 active wildfires across the province, with 92 of them starting in the last two days.

Vernon Morning Star will stay up to date on these fluid situations.

READ MORE: Thunderstruck: Recent lightning storms in the Okanagan ‘significant’ and ‘notable’

READ MORE: Vernon minor hockey unveils new rec logo, staff

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfireBreaking NewsVernon

Previous story
Pigs as pets: B.C. man starts petition following death of illegal pet pig Hamson
Next story
UPDATE: Evacuation alert rescinded along Highway 3 for Richter Mountain wildfire

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire Services)
Two wildfires on the go east of Vernon

(Photo - BC Hydro)
8 power outages affecting more than 300 residents east of Vernon

The Vernon BMX Club will celebrate 40 years in operation with a special fun day of racing and a movie Sunday, Aug. 28. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon BMX Club racing to 40th anniversary

Mikayla Bishop (from left), Bryden Ezekiel and Jackson Ford model the new-look colours and logo of Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association’s Recreation (House) Division uniforms. IContributed)
Vernon minor hockey unveils new rec logo, staff