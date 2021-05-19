Two wildfires spark in the Okanagan

One fire near Lake Country, another north of Naramata noted on Wednesday

Two wildfires ignited in the Okanagan on Wednesday (May 19), according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire dashboard shows one suspected human-caused blaze just north of Naramata near Little Tunnel on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail and another with an unknown cause east of Lake Country on Beaver Lake Road.

The Naramata blaze is 0.1 hectare and the fire near Lake Country stands at 0.01 hectare as of 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Black Press Media has requested more information from the BC Wildfire Service.

