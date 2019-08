Both fires are less than one hectare

Two new wildfires have popped up near Crystal Waters Road and Gallon Creek on Friday, Aug. 30. (Google maps)

Two wildfires have been reported by the BC Wildfire Service just off Kalamalka Lake and Silverstar mountain.

One fire is located approximately at Crystal Waters Road and the other is near Gallon Creek. Both are considered new in their stage of control and are 0.01 and 0.15 hectares respectively.

Read more: UPDATE: Vehicle fire on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country extinguished

Read more: Vernon truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.