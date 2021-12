The driver of the U-Haul fled the scene by foot, according to a witness

A U-Haul collided with a parked truck in the Vernon Square Plaza Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A U-Haul truck veered off Highway 97 before running into a parked truck at the Vernon Square Plaza Friday night.

The incident appears to have taken place around 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

A witness told the Morning Star the driver of the U-Haul ran away from the scene.

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for more information.

Brendan Shykora

motor vehicle crash