U.K. lawmakers reject having new Brexit referendum

House of Commons also voted to postpone departure from EU for at least three months

Anti-Brexit supporters hold an EU and British union flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Britain’s Parliament has voted against holding a new Brexit referendum, at least for now.

Lawmakers defeated by a decisive 334-85 vote a motion that called for another public vote on whether to stay in the European Union or leave.

READ MORE: UK leader unveils Brexit Plan B, looks a lot like Plan A

Campaigners for a new referendum are divided over whether the time is right to push for a second Brexit vote. This vote on Thursday doesn’t prevent lawmakers from trying again later to win Parliament’s support for a second Brexit referendum.

The House of Commons also voted 412-202 in favour of seeking to postpone the U.K.’s departure for at least three months – just 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.

The motion commits Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government to seek an extension until June 30 if Parliament approves a U.K.-EU withdrawal deal next week.

British lawmakers have already rejected May’s EU divorce deal twice and if it fails a third time, the government says the U.K. is looking at a much longer delay to Brexit.

Any extension to Brexit has to be approved by all 27 remaining EU countries.

Britain voted by 52 to 48 per cent in 2016 to leave the EU.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Opponents want federal government to shut down roe herring fishery

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers to tangle with Trail

Round 2 of B.C. Hockey League playoffs starts Friday in Vernon

Vernon hosts B.C.’s best Tier 2 Midget Division hockey clubs

Provincial championships, featuring eight teams including Vernon Vipers, start Sunday at KTPN.

Vernon Winter Carnival, city reach lease deal on office

Carnival staying put in city-owned building after signing five-year lease deal

Midtown Bistro welcomes gender-neutral washrooms

Vernon restaurant installs some creative signs on two washroom facilities, available for all

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Photos: Spirit North program celebrates at Okanagan nordic centre

The second Spirit North Indigenous youth cross country ski season ended this week

$595,000 given to Kelowna company to create safer sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

VIDEO: Did you notice Facebook was down?

People react to how facebook affected their day, after it crashed for approximately 14 hours

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Meet Lady Argyle, the bighorn sheep with a flare for fashion

Lady Argyle was spotted on the streets of Oliver and her pattern is a result of perfect timing

Kelowna airport’s top 5 get-away destinations

Also, where are the top visitors to Kelowna travelling from?

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Most Read