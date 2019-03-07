Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California,

U.S.House to vote on a resolution “opposing hate”

A draft resolution was panned by many Democrats

The House is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution “opposing hate” as Democrats try to move on from a controversy that has split the party and clouded their agenda.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced the vote at a private morning meeting of House Democrats, according to a spokeswoman.

Democrats have been in knots after comments from newly elected Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that were seen as anti-Semitic. A Muslim-American, she has been critical of Israel.

READ MORE: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

Some Democratic lawmakers wanted a resolution that rebuked the comments, but others viewed the condemnation as unfairly singling out Omar at a time when President Donald Trump and others have made disparaging racial comments.

A draft resolution was panned by many Democrats, and a new text was being prepared ahead of voting.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vehicle incident stalls traffic heading into Kelowna

Just Posted

OC Vernon students earn top prize at Enactus Regionals

The team will showcase the project at the Enactus Canada National Exposition in Vancouver in May.

Rotary Club’s Spring Breakout returns

The event will be held March 13 at 5 p.m., tickets are $2.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Start digging, it’s going to be a snowy drive to work

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Vipers hang on to early lead to make playoff series 3-1 against Silverbacks

Defensive play, steady goaltending keeps Vernon ahead of Salmon Arm

ALC to receive rural Lumby cannabis facility application

Regional District of North Okanagan directors vote 8-5 to send application along to ALC

Vernon students shine at Annual Choral Showcase

Choirs from 14 District 22 schools performed Wednesday at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Vehicle incident stalls traffic heading into Kelowna

Vehicle believed to have caught fire on the WR Bennett Bridge

Okanagan College Enactus teams going to nationals

The students will attend nationals in Vancouver in May

Pitching sustainability: co-housing project gathers significant interest in Kelowna

The auditorium seats in The Innovation Centre were nearly full during a co-housing forum

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Most Read