U.S. man to stand trial on claims he flushed grandparents’ ashes

Thomas Wells faces two counts of abuse of a corpse and a criminal mischief charge

A judge has ruled that a western Pennsylvania man must stand trial on charges he flushed his grandparents’ ashes down a toilet after his mother kicked him out of her home.

Thomas Wells faces two counts of abuse of a corpse and a criminal mischief charge.

McKeesport police say the 33-year-old Pittsburgh man had been staying with his mother for a brief time before she asked him to leave last September.

The mother told police in February that a relative told her Wells had flushed her parents’ ashes before he left. The ashes were kept in a box in the mother’s bedroom.

Authorities say Wells told his mother he had not flushed the ashes down a toilet.

But the mother says Wells later said he would flush her remains after she dies.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1 Canadian among 4 killed in floatplane crash in Alaska: Global Affairs
Next story
Chelsea Manning memoir coming in winter of 2020

Just Posted

Conservatives host deputy opposition leader in Vernon

Lisa Raitt will be meeting with area healthcare professionals and speaking at a dinner

Armstrong parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Vernon pitcher dynamic for CCBC champs

Dylan Emmons was 2-0 with 22 strikeouts in two appearances for Abbotsford’s Cascades

Vernon Chamber of Commerce checks in

They’re pounding the pavement on May 28

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read