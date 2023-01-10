U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Canada in March, White House says

Exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first official visit to Canada in March, the White House has confirmed.

The announcement comes after Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down this morning for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the “Three Amigos” summit in Mexico City.

Canada is normally one of the first foreign trips for a new president but Biden’s visit has been delayed, in part due to COVID-19.

The White House says he and Trudeau talked about a range of issues, from trade and the security situation in Haiti to critical mineral supply chains and green energy.

They also discussed the trusted-traveller program known as Nexus, which has been partially shut down since the start of the pandemic due to a dispute with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the legal protections they have at centres in Canada.

The exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced.

RELATED: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Federal PoliticsJoe BidenUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured
Next story
Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Salvation Army Lt. Joel Torrens and Keli Westgate of Lekker Land Design worked with the Shuswap Food Action Society to create a food forest on the Salvation Army property at 441 3rd St. SW. (File photo)
Salmon Arm food forest recognized nationally as healthy urban greenspace

Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)
Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

In this file photo, a volunteer outreach worker cleans up discarded needles from a homeless camp. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Children poked by needles in Vernon daycare playground

Join Vernon’s Sadok Dance Ensemble for Malanka, Ukrainian New Year’s Eve Dance Saturday, Jan. 14, at Vernon’s City Dance Studio on 29th Street. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Venue change as Vernon dance group to ring in Ukrainian New Year