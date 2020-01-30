This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Health officials Thursday reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China.

The man is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere.

The new case is the sixth reported in the United States. The other five were travellers who developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China. The latest patient had not been in China.

The Chicago woman returned from central China on Jan. 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness. She and her husband, both in their 60s, are hospitalized.

Experts have said they expected additional cases, and that at least some limited spread of the disease in the United States was likely. Health officials think the new virus spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois health officials said that health workers and people who have been in contact with the latest patient are being monitored for symptoms.

“We anticipated this,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious diseases expert. “The kind of contact that you have in a household is very close and very prolonged. That’s the kind of circumstance where we would anticipate a virus such as this could be transmitted.”

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The new virus has sickened thousands, mostly in China, and killed about 170.

READ MORE: Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

An international outbreak caused by the virus first emerged last month in China. Doctors there began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a wholesale food market in Wuhan. Officials said the virus probably initially spread from animals to people, as did SARS and MERS.

The other U.S. cases are in Arizona, Southern California and Washington state.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sentencing hearing underway for convicted Kelowna murderer
Next story
Truck driver charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 11-year-old boy

Just Posted

Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

Local clubs to build two homes in village after 2015 earthquake kills 9,000, destroys homes

Van crumpled after rear-ending logging truck on Highway 97 near Oyama

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. this morning, backing up traffic for several hours

Road work ahead for 32nd Street in Vernon

Road will be reduced to single lane between 24th Ave. and 28th Ave starting Feb. 5

Morning Start: The police pulled the plug on the Beatles

Your morning start for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Social media key in search for missing Vernon man

Facebook group admin R.L. Dakin has managed 50 missing persons pages

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

‘My shattered heart will never heal,” mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

Steven Pirko was found guilty of second-degree murder of Chris Ausman in 2014.

Revelstokian fights fires in Australia

A Parks Canada fire management officer was one of the first Canadians sent to help

CSSHL championships returning to South Okanagan

The Canadian School Sport Hockey League Championships coming back for a sixth year

Kelowna 14th most expensive city to rent in Canada

The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit in the city was $1,313 in December

Sentencing hearing underway for convicted Kelowna murderer

Steven Pirko’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for two full days in court

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Most Read