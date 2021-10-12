Mexican security officers open the main gate of the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, after its partial reopening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A new trilateral poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive into the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

Mexican security officers open the main gate of the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, after its partial reopening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A new trilateral poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive into the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

U.S. residents fear reopened Mexican border more than Canadian one, poll suggests

Leger finds 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border

A new poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive south.

The poll, conducted by Leger for the University of Manitoba and Metropolis North America, found just 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border.

By comparison, 52.2 per cent of the survey’s 3,714 American participants said they were very or somewhat worried about relaxing land travel restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico.

Non-essential land travel into the U.S. has been prohibited since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Those restrictions, which have been renewed on a monthly basis ever since, are scheduled to expire Oct. 21.

Canada began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the land border in August.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Should Ottawa be making a bigger fuss about Canada-U.S. border restrictions?

Coronavirustravel

Previous story
Ex-conservation officer says ‘armed police’ don’t belong in B.C.’s wildlife response

Just Posted

Funtastic’s new board president hopes that ball players and music lovers will return to Vernon’s army camp on the July long weekend in 2022 for the Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo Pitch Tournament, cancelled the last two years by COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)
New board president for Vernon’s Funtastic Sports Society

Cooper, a St. John Ambulance therapy dog, will be on hand at the Vernon Recreation Centre on Saturdays in October to help those who may feel anxiety about receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. (Contributed)
Therapy dogs help relieve stress at Vernon vaccination clinic

Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall season. (Veronika Andrews/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall

The Vernon Panthers defence (dark jerseys), shown earlier this season against Salmon Arm, has given up just six points against in two Okanagan AA/AAA Hybrid Senior Varsity Football league games. (Naomi Runka photo)
Vernon Panthers’ D stuff Bears attack