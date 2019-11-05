SilverStar Mountain Resort saw 25 centimetres fall bringing the snow base to 46 centimetres. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

U.S. ski site says SilverStar is a steal

SilverStar Mountain Resort was the only Canadian resort to land Family Skier’s Top 5 list

A Minneapolis-based website has named SilverStar Mountain Resort as one of its Five Great Value Mountain Ski Areas.

The Vernon skill hill joined Mt. Baker in Washington, Bridger Bowl and Red Lodge in Montana and Loveland in Colorado, as the only Canadian ski resort on the list.

Last month, SilverStar was named the No. 4 most affordable ski hill on HomeToGo’s 50 Most Affordable Ski Resorts in North America.

This list from Family Skier specifically answers the question: “where are the ski resorts that are a good value everyday of the year, without using discounts or advance purchase passes?”

“We found a real winner in SilverStar,” the post said. “SilverStar is probably the No. 1 in terms of overall value, in our opinion.”

READ MORE: Website names SilverStar No. 4 most affordable ski hill

Family Skier factored in the currency conversion rate and found a full-day lift ticket for adults rings in at under $80 to gain access to around 3,200 acres — “making it the largest ski area on this list by quite a bit.”

“While it might be a little hard to get to for U.S.-based travellers, once you are there, you should find reliable skiing, excellent terrain and not many crowds.”

The survey undertaken by Family Skier, which was founded in 2007, focused on resorts offering plenty of family-friendly terrain, had a reputation of getting decent snow, offers some programming options for the whole family and sells at-the-window adult lift tickets for $80 a day or less.

“Oh, and they had to be in the mountains.”

READ MORE: 25 centimetres of snow falls at SilverStar

READ MORE: SilverStar voted a top ski resort

