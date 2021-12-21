Photo: BC Transit

UBC Okanagan bus routes reduced over Christmas, increase in 2022

Kelowna to Vernon Sunday service en route

Over the holidays, there will be reduced service on route 90 UBCO/Vernon. This is due to lower ridership demand during this time of year.

Regular service resumes Jan. 2, 2022, with the introduction of Sunday service.

The reduced service applies to weekday runs from Dec. 20-31.

During this period, route 90 will run four trips every weekday, with no service on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. Regular service resumes January 2, 2022 and includes the introduction of Sunday service.

There will be three Sunday trips from UBC Okanagan to downtown Vernon, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with stops at the Kelowna Airport, Winfield, Oyama and Okanagan College.

For more information, including routes, schedules and fares, visit bctransit.com/vernon.

READ MORE: Kelowna buses facing service issues due to lack of drivers

READ MORE: City of Kelowna eyes new transit facility near UBC Okanagan

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Transit

Previous story
Short trip across the border? COVID molecular tests are required again after brief hiatus
Next story
Alberta premier to deliver update as COVID-19 Omicron cases soar in recent days

Just Posted

Lake Country hockey players Brooke Disher (left) and Jade Iginla are among 40 players contesting for spots on Canada’s U18 Women’s Team that will compete at the World Championships in Sweden in January. (Facebook photos)
Lake Country duo hoping for Team Canada spot

Photo: BC Transit
UBC Okanagan bus routes reduced over Christmas, increase in 2022

Local farmers, produce supplies and the community rallied to help the Good Food Box Society of North Okanagan fulfill its November orders when B.C.’s major highway routes were shut down due to flooding and landslides. (GFBSNO photo)
Community rally produces results for North Okanagan Good Food Box Society

Columnist Roseanne Van Ee says it’s time to celebrate the sun as the days will soon be getting longer with the arrival of Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. (Pixabay.com)
Get Outdoors! And celebrate the sun