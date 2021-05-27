UBC Okanagan graduation goes virtual for second year

This year’s keynote address will be given by Penticton poet Shane Koyczan

Shane Koyzcan will address the Class of 2021 from UBC Okanagan. (Facebook)

UBC Okanagan will host 2021 graduates at its second virtual convocation next week.

More than 1,850 students will be participating in the online event, which includes 1,600 undergraduates and more than 100 masters’ and doctoral students.

The 50-minute ceremony will include an address from UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa J. Ono, a keynote speech from Penticton spoken word artist and poet Shane Koyczan and speeches from students Ali Poostizadeh (political science) and Blessing Adeagbo (human kinetics).

“This has been a remarkable year for our students and our faculty,” UBCO deputy vice-chancellor Lesley Cormack said.

“While the ceremony will be virtual, the remarkable achievements of our students are very real and worthy of recognition. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating the class of 2021.”

Cormack added it has been an interesting time for students as they worked to learn remotely.

“Through it all, our students have shown remarkable fortitude while learning and conducting research online. I commend them all for their accomplishments.”

The class of 2021 convocation ceremony will be presided over by the university’s 19th chancellor Steven Point, his first convocation since taking on the role in July 2020.

The convocation is scheduled for June 2 at 2:30 p.m. Students and families will be able to watch the ceremony on YouTube, Facebook or Panopto.

More information is available at the university’s website.

READ MORE: Kelowna family banned from Oliver campground after allegedly fighting police

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Post-secondary EducationUBC