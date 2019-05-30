UBC Okanagan study shows ecstasy could treat post traumatic stress disorder

An illegal drug could be the answer to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a study done by UBC Okanagan.

MDMA, also known as ecstasy may be a helpful tool in treating PTSD. A study published by researchers in Psychopharmacology showed what researchers say were substantial improvements in individuals who had not responded to prior treatments. “PTSD symptoms decreased after one session of MDMA together with psychotherapy,” said UBCO study co-author Zach Walsh.

He adds that after two sessions, 54 per cent of participants no longer met PTSD criteria, while also helping with depression.

The study was done by comparing MDMA-assisted psychotherapy participant to those who received small doses or non-drug psychotherapy.

“These findings are promising and indicate the need for larger studies,” said Walsh. “Too many people with PTSD struggle to find effective treatment, and use of MDMA in a supportive environment with trained mental health professionals could be an important addition to our treatment options.”

UBCO is joined by the U.S., Switzerland and Israel in examining the results of six of the MDMA-assisted assisted trials, testing 103 men and women who suffer from PTSD.

The study is the first of two more MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trails, the first aims to have 100-150 volunteers across 15 sites in the US, Canada and Israel. “The second trial will take place after an interim analysis of the data from the first trial, and will enrol an additional 100-150 participants. European trials are planned to start in the near future,” said Walsh

Nearly for per cent of people worldwide live with PTSD, which can lead them to negative thinking, depression, hyperarousal and suicide.

