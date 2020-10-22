New workshops hosted by UBC Okanagan seek to open world of possibilities for girls by pursuing an engineering post-secondary education. (Contributed)

UBC Okanagan to host series of all-girls workshops

Career options for high school students in engineering explored

All-Girls STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) workshops offer an opportunity for girls to explore how they can use their creativity and skills to help the world.

Participants can learn about engineering design and will enjoy fun, hands-on activities, while getting to meet inspiring peers, mentors, as well as current UBCO students and staff who will share their stories and experiences.

All events in the 2020-21 school year will be offered virtually – participants will need a device (laptop or desktop computer) at home in order to participate.

Additionally, a small list of household supplies will be sent to registered participants one week before the session is scheduled.

Each session is free, specific to a certain grade level. Access is provided through Zoom from 4-6 p.m.

The two-hour sessions also provide credit towards a student’s 30-hour grad credit requirement.

Registration will close the Sunday previous to the session date.

Planned workshops are as follows:

Sustainability for our Future (Grade 12)

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

How will we create a more sustainable future for the world? Interested in learning how we can use engineering to help move the world towards a sustainable future? Using the engineering design cycle you can ideate new solutions that will directly impact future generations. This event will also bring together an exciting group of students and staff from UBCO to answer questions that you may have about future possibilities.

Robotics Today (Grade 9)

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

One of the best ways to find out what you are passionate about is to try it out for yourself! In this event, you will be able to see a robot you have created come to life in a fun and interactive environment. Robotics Today will feature how to program robots in a virtual VEX Robotics simulator. This event will help you discover the many ways in which robotics can help our world, and a panel of UBCO students will help you to answer any questions you may have about the journey into engineering.

Design our Future (Grade 10)

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

One of the best ways to find out what you’re passionate about is to try it out for yourself! Design our Future features creative and fun ways to help our world from home, using engineering. Join our UBCO Geering Up Instructors, the UBCO engineering department, and other engineering student groups to learn how engineering helps make our world a better place, and to get insight into pursuing this field.

The Future of Tech (Grade 11)

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

As technology continues to evolve in our daily lives, we are able to leverage new technologies for new applications. The Future of Tech creates the bridge and identifies the differences between electrical and computer engineering through hands-on workshops. Additionally, engineering students will share ideas and perceptions bringing you closer to this exciting domain.

Invitation to Create (Grade 8)

Thursday, March 11, 2021

By combining your creativity and design skills, you can innovate and create unique solutions to existing problems. At this event, you will be challenged with various activities whilst exploring the fundamentals of engineering.

With a panel of UBCO students and staff, you will have insights from current engineering students about projects, student life, and their journey into UBCO engineering.

To register, see this website.

