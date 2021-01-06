UBCO research project connects community to free virtual health support

The aim of the partnership is to keep people safe at home with virtual services

UBCO researchers and digital health company Curatio have partnered together to bring virtual health support to Canadians. (Stronger Together project - UBCO)

Researchers at the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management (CCDPM) has a new project that will offer Canadians free access to virtual health support as the pandemic continues.

The Stronger Together project will use digital health company Curatio’s social networking app to help connect patients to resources, online counselling, daily health trackers, as well as opportunities to connect with other Canadians who may be experiencing similar health issues.

“Patients are facing unique challenges accessing health care resources during the COVID-19 pandemic,” CCDPM director Kathleen Martin Ginis said.

“We need to bridge these gaps and help patients build social connections that can improve their health and well-being.”

The university said CCDPM researchers will help Curatio learn the best way to offer virtual health support for the platform’s nine public communities: cardiovascular health and well-being, disability and physical active it, stroke recovery, keeping mentally strong with multiple myeloma, respiratory health, prostate cancer, 4+2 diabetes reversal and parenting during COVID-19.

Curatio CEO Lynda Brown-Ganzert said virtual health supports will help keep patients safe at home while reducing the strain on the health care system.

You can register for the platform for free at Curatio’s website.

