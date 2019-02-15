Samantha Singer (left) and Benjamin Dunn have created a club at UBCO to help end food waste on campus. - Contributed

UBCO students create club to tackle campus food waste

Leftovers Club UBCO let’s students know when there’s leftover food on campus

Two UBC Okanagan students are refusing to let food be thrown in the trash when their classmates are balancing their meal budgets.

Samantha Singer, a third-year biology student, and Benjamin Dunn, a fourth-year anthropology and psychology student, started the Leftovers Club UBCO in October to try and help hungry students and curb the amount of food waste on campus.

“It mostly came from our frustration seeing good food going to waste. I know I was always personally raised on clearing my plate and not letting any good food go to waste and this idea, this club, started last semester when I walked by an event that was going to have food being thrown out. (Luckily) I was able to take some of it,” Dunn said.

In January, the pair started connecting with different events on campus so they could redistribute leftover food from the events to students in need.

READ MORE: Kelowna teen to speak to agriculture minister for World Food Day

The club is also offering simple recipe making events, like how to make hummus and how to pickle fruits and veggies.

As of Thursday morning, the club has 140 likes on Facebook. For their recent picking event, they had 25 attendees.

Working with other groups on campus, like Project Roots as part of Enactus UBC Okanagan, the club aims to tackle food waste in all forms.

“Everyone was so interested in pickling, it was amazing,” Singer said.

“It’s nobody’s fault really that there is this food, it’s kind of the nature of the system… the current Capitalist system that’s in place, but what we’re trying to do is fill a niche.”

As a student you’re on a budget, and you have to support yourself, Singer said.

So far, the food that’s been collected has been eaten quickly.

READ MORE: Kelowna regional district looking at plan for food waste

Their goal is to reduce campus food waste by 1,000 pounds.

“Everybody we talk to about this is pushing us forward, we’re getting so much support.”

The group intends to present to the food advisory committee at UBCO in hopes of collaborating and making a larger impact at the campus.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning
Next story
Okanagan city leading the charge on electric vehicle use

Just Posted

OC Business students earn bronze at collegiate case competition

The competition was held at Vanier College in Montreal

Government funds affordable housing in Vernon

38-family Vernon Native Housing Society project breaks ground

From boat motor to horse saddle, search recovers thousands in stolen Vernon property

More than 100 suspected stolen items uncovered at storage facility

Police thank public for help in Vernon incident where child allegedly grabbed

Good Samaritans who helped girls in alleged arm-grabbing incident have been located and have spoken to police

Visually-impaired Lumby skier pumped for Canada Winter Games

Logan Leach, 16, visually impaired, will compete at Canada Winter Games in Para-Alpine Skiing

Women’s empowerment shines in Vernon

The Women of Worth Conference takes place Saturday, April 6 at Sparkling Hills Resort.

Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Pettersson, Boeser lead way as Vancouver beats L.A.

UBCO students create club to tackle campus food waste

Leftovers Club UBCO let’s students know when there’s leftover food on campus

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

Visibility warning for Coquihalla

DriveBC is issuing a visibility warning for Highway 5 and 97 C

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Killer’s ‘Mr. Big’ confession in girl’s murder could have been fabricated, judge says

Garry Handlen’s statements inadmissible in 1975 killing of Kathryn-Mary Herbert of Abbotsford

Postal workers say millennials perplexed by “snail mail”

A study shows Canadian millennials appreciate Canada Post, but do they know where the stamp goes?

Vernon goes back in time for romantic Valentines

Museum and Archives new pop-up exhibit celebrates historic love

Most Read