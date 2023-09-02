(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations coming to downtown Kelowna

The celebration will be held in Kerry Park on Monday, Sept. 4

Ukrainian Independence Day will be celebrated in downtown Kelowna on Monday September 4.

The celebration, which will be held at Kerry Park will feature handmade Ukrainian food, music and dancing.

READ MORE: Diverse cultures come together to support Ukraine in Kelowna

At 2p.m. the official rally will begin with the Ukrainian national anthem and speeches. Then, a vehicle procession will take attendees to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Barlee Rd for a BBQ and additional celebrations.

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine is currently looking for performers and volunteers to help make the event a success.

For more information visit the Ukrainian Day in Kelowna Facebook event and the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Facebook page.

READ MORE: Ukrainian priest shares with Kelowna his experience as a POW

READ MORE: Kelowna man in Ukraine to fight in war against Russia

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Ukraine

