Unconscious man on Sea-Doo in Okanagan Lake rescued by passing boat

The man was brought a shore in Summerland

UPDATE: 12:12 p.m.

A private boat on Okanagan Lake managed to rescue the unconscious man on a Sea-Doo about 11:35 a.m.

It appears the man was actually closer to Summerland than Peachland.

The boat took the man to a private dock on Dent Street.

West Kelowna and Peachland marine rescue crews were told to stand down, as Summerland RCMP and BC Ambulance attended the scene.

The man was conscious once he reached shore and was placed on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance.

Emergency crews are headed out onto Okanagan Lake after a man was reportedly discovered unconscious on a Sea-Doo.

The man was spotted a third out into the middle of the lake somewhere between West Kelowna and Summerland about 11:15 a.m., Thursday.

Crews from Peachland and West Kelowna are responding to the incident.

It’s unclear what happened to the man but he is also reportedly injured.

Emergency marine rescue crews are trying to signal nearby boats to help the man until they can arrive on scene.

The hope is to bring the man ashore in Summerland.

More to come.

Man brought to shore in Summerland by private boat on Okanagan Lake. (John Arendt/ Summerland Review)